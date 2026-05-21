X withholds Cockroach Janata Party account in India, hours after it overtook BJP on Insta

The X (formerly Twitter) account of satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party has been withheld in India after it gained substantial popularity on social media in matter of just a few days and even overtook Bharatiya Janata Party's following on Instagram. This setback for Cockroach Janta Party, also called CJP, comes just when the outfit was gaining momentum for its satirical stance on Indian politics.

The founder of the outfit, Abhijeet Dipke, shared a photo of the pop up showing when opening the X account and wrote in the caption, “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.”

The account, with username CJP_2029, is showing ‘Account Withheld’ in bold letters, followed by “@CJP_2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

This setback for Cockroach Janta Party, also called CJP, comes just when the outfit was gaining momentum for its satirical stance on Indian politics.

The CJP has 13.2 million followers on Instagram while the BJP has 8.8 million.

Why the account was withheld According to X, such action is taken if the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

“Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” it said.