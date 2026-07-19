Sonam Wangchuk’s wife moves Delhi HC to transfer activist from Safdarjung Hospital, cites lack of trust

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Agmo, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, alleging a lack of trust in the treatment being provided and calling his continued confinement unconstitutional. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. (File Photo/ANI) Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 21 days over irregularities in national examinations, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning. While the police said the move was aimed at monitoring his health in line with court directions, opposition parties accused the Centre of using force against a peaceful protest and questioned the timing of the action, a day after the appointment of a new Delhi police commissioner. The BJP defended the police action, saying it was taken to protect Wangchuk’s health. Follow here for live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's health and hunger strike. Supporters said Wangchuk was forcibly removed, triggering a commotion at the protest site, during which they were allegedly lathi-charged and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was briefly detained. Wangchuk’s wife has sought an urgent hearing today itself, people aware of the development said. In her petition filed through advocate Bahuli Sharma, Gitanjali has also sought a declaration that her husband’s continued confinement at Safdarjung Hospital is unconstitutional, asserting that at the time of his removal from the protest site, his vital parameters were stable and he was under continuous medical supervision by qualified healthcare professionals.

Also Read | 'India's 2nd freedom movement': Sonam Wangchuk's message from 'illegal detention' at Safdarjung The petition said that there was no medical emergency or other circumstance warranting such abrupt and coercive intervention, and that the forcible removal was neither medically necessary nor legally justified. The action, it said, amounted to a manifest infringement of Wangchuk’s fundamental rights. Gitanjali further said that she was not informed by the cops about the forcible removal, despite her husband’s categorical request, and found out about the incident through a volunteer at the protest site. It added that the hospital informed her that his potassium level had fallen to 2.9, but refused to provide the test report. However, after a 10.5-hour delay in releasing a blood sample, an independent test reportedly showed a higher level of 3.6. These discrepancies, she said, are proof of mala fide conduct by the authorities. “When the Petitioner reached the hospital- she was informed by the doctors of the Respondent hospital that Shri Sonam Wangchuk’s potassium levels had dropped to 2.9 mg as on the morning of 18.07.2026 which warranted the urgent medical intervention. While the report was shown to the Petitioner- no copies of the report were provided to the Petitioner. The Petitioner demanded copies of the report, and informed the Respondent authorities that blood work from the previous day i.e. 17.07.2026 had recorded Shri Sonam Wangchuk’s potassium levels as 4.3 mg at 4:17 PM. Alarmed by the sudden discrepancy in levels- the Petitioner, at 12:00PM, requested the hospital for a blood sample of Shri Sonam Wangchuk to conduct a re-test from a different hospital,” the petition said.