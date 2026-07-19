‘Injustice been done’: Opposition stages symbolic walkout from all-party meet over invitation to rebel TMC MPs

"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 so-called 'rebel' TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said all Opposition parties walked out of the meeting for a few minutes as a mark of protest.

Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, protesting the government's decision to invite the Nationalist Congress Party (India) (NCPI), which they alleged includes "rebel" Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) MPs.

Opposition questions invite After the walkout, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Today the entire opposition, all parties including the Indian National Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the JMM, the Aam Aadmi Party, the National Conference, the Left Parties, the Shiv Sena UPT have all walked out of the all-party meeting in protest because the so-called Nationalist Citizens Party of India, is an unrecognised party, yet they have been given separate standing despite the official list from the Table Office showing the total strength of the All India Trinamool Congress as 28 members.”

"These so-called rebel 20 MPs merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate block. So, on what grounds did the parliamentary affairs minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs, and how are they attending this meeting? We have walked out as a symbol of our protest."

Echoing the Opposition's stand, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer said, "An injustice has been done to the TMC. That is why we have protested. Whether we are going back or not (to the meeting), that will be decided after consultation."

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also linked the protest to the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to approve the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"There is no provision in the Constitution, there is no provision in the Tenth Schedule to recognise the six members who have defected the party. It is unlawful and therefore we have protested against it," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav raised objections over the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing the BJP of attempting to "complicate" the process.

"Why do the people in the BJP lack faith in the democratic setup that has existed for 75 years? Why are they so desperate to introduce the Delimitation Bill?" Yadav said. He added that the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, had consistently opposed the move and would "use our full strength to block it", alleging that the government was using the issue of women's reservation to complicate the delimitation process.

The all-party meeting, convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, began on Sunday with the government expected to outline its legislative agenda and seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth functioning of the House. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)