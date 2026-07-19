Manipur Police transfers 83 officers in major cadre reshuffle

The Manipur Police has ordered a major reshuffle of its officer cadre, transferring and posting 83 personnel, including inspectors and junior commissioned officers, across police stations, command units and specialised wings in the strife-hit state. Manipur Police transferred 83 officers, including inspectors, in a major reshuffle across police stations, command units and specialised wings.

The transfer order, issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh on Saturday, stated that the officers have been transferred, attached, detached and posted to various police stations, command units and specialised wings across the strife-torn state until further orders.

Among the key transfers, inspector Kshetrimayum Naresh Kumar has been transferred from Officer-in-Charge (OC), Imphal Police Station, to the vigilance department, while inspector Khumukcham Bedajit has been posted as the new OC of the Porompat Police Station from Vigilance.

Inspector Konthoujam Bobby Singh has been transferred from OC, Porompat Police Station, to head the Imphal Police Station, while inspector Robindro Brown Luwang, presently posted as Imphal East (district, traffic) OC, has been posted as OC (traffic), Imphal West, after being detached from Imphal East.

Other notable changes include inspector Sanayaima Sadokpam being posted as OC of the Tulihal Airport Police Station from the Singjamei Police Station, while inspector Yangmi Hashunao Shimray has been moved from the Yangangpokpi Police Station to take charge of the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West.

Several officers have also been posted to key districts in the hill areas. Inspector Heisnam Thoiba Singh has been transferred from the Tulihal Airport Police Station to serve as OC of the Senapati Police Station, while inspector Md. Arif Khan has been posted as OC of the Yangangpokpi Police Station. Inspector Marchang Wungmahai has been transferred from OC, Ukhrul Police Station, to CAR-Ukhrul, with inspector Takhelmayum Rameshwor Singh taking over as the new OC of the Ukhrul Police Station.

The reshuffle also covers postings to specialised units, including the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Vigilance, Special Commando, Intelligence, Traffic, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), commando units, and the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC).

The order directs the Director of MPTC, the concerned Superintendents of Police and Commandants to implement the transfers and submit compliance reports.