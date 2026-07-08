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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, July 9 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 8, 2026, 23:11:58 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Colours of India 2026 – Dance and musical performances Ft. Oishee Bhattacherjee (Kathak), Laxmi Priya Nayak (Vocal), Pt Subhas Ghosh (Mohan veena) & Uma Sharkar (Sitar)

    Gram it: Come rain or shine, smile! These Delhiites were spotted enjoying the recent showers at Tilak Marg, as rain arrived in the city after days of hot and humid weather. The IMD has issued a forecast of cloudy sky and very light rain for today as well. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Come rain or shine, smile! These Delhiites were spotted enjoying the recent showers at Tilak Marg, as rain arrived in the city after days of hot and humid weather. The IMD has issued a forecast of cloudy sky and very light rain for today as well. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Prakriti Hall, First Floor, Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Gurugram

    When: July 9

    Timing: 6pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Abaad Ahmed, Manal Ahmed, Rajiv Verma, Ustad Tanveer Ahmed & Imran Khan

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

    When: July 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: BG Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026 – Governance in the age of Artificial Intelligence (Speaker: Prabhat Kumar)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 9

    Timing: 6 pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Summer Ceramics: Exploring Nature, Memory & Material Through Contemporary Ceramics – Artworks by Milan Singh, Ravi Kumar & Uday Singh

    Where: Gallery Vayu, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road

    When: July 2 to 26

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bhuwin Khursija Live – Feeling the Blanks Tour

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

    When: July 9

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Candle Wax Flower Tree Making

    Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place

    When: July 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Loose Emotions Ft. Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 9

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Pause for a Cause – Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

    When: July 9 & 10

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 9 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 9 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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