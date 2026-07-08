HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Colours of India 2026 – Dance and musical performances Ft. Oishee Bhattacherjee (Kathak), Laxmi Priya Nayak (Vocal), Pt Subhas Ghosh (Mohan veena) & Uma Sharkar (Sitar)
Where: Prakriti Hall, First Floor, Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Gurugram
When: July 9
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Abaad Ahmed, Manal Ahmed, Rajiv Verma, Ustad Tanveer Ahmed & Imran Khan
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road
When: July 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: BG Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026 – Governance in the age of Artificial Intelligence (Speaker: Prabhat Kumar)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 9
Timing: 6 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Summer Ceramics: Exploring Nature, Memory & Material Through Contemporary Ceramics – Artworks by Milan Singh, Ravi Kumar & Uday Singh
Where: Gallery Vayu, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road
When: July 2 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bhuwin Khursija Live – Feeling the Blanks Tour
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: July 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Candle Wax Flower Tree Making
Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place
When: July 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Loose Emotions Ft. Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Pause for a Cause – Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: July 9 & 10
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
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