Who is Jannik Sinner’s ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya? The duo shared public kiss before breakup

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to be recognized as the world's best tennis player. Not just this, the player achieved another feat on Sunday by clinching the Wimbledon championship. With his win, several speculations around the player are on rife, with fans wondering about his current girlfriend or love life. Jannik Sinner of Italy shared a kiss with his thengirlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States to win the Men's Singles Final on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images

To the fan's surprise, Sinner is not married yet and he does not even have a girlfriend.

However, he did have a girlfriend at one point—a very well-known one, and the duo even engaged in some PDA.

In fact, a set of pictures released by Getty Images showed Sinner and his then-girlfriend, tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, sharing a kiss.

The kiss occurred in 2024, following Sinner's victory over Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open men's singles final.

However, the romance did not work out, and Sinner declared in May that he was no longer dating anyone. Additionally, he has squashed claims that he was in a relationship with model, Lara Leito, or dated another model named Maria Braccini in the past.

Also Read: Did Kate Middleton sit in front of controversial former American player at Wimbledon men's single final?

What we know about Jannik Sinner's past relationship with Anna Kalinskaya

People claims that in May 2024, Sinner formally announced his relationship with Kalinskaya, a Russian professional tennis player. In September 2024, the U.S. Open kiss took place.

According to the reports, they were spotted together at Wimbledon as well. When Sinner announced his single status to the world at a press conference following the game, a year later, the romance was officially confirmed to be over, according to People.

Speaking with Vanity Fair Italia last year in June, Sinner made it apparent that being a professional tennis player and being in a relationship might be challenging.

"Of course, it's not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments, I'm very focused. But I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone," he stated. “And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children.”

Kalinskaya is presently ranked #39 among women's tennis players worldwide, as per WTA Tennis.