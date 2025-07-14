Did Kate Middleton sit in front of controversial former American player at Wimbledon men's single final?

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, seated in front of Justin Gimelstob, a contentious former American tennis player, on her second day appearance at Wimbledon. She arrived with her husband Prince William and two of her kids, prompting crowd and their fans to cheer for the Royal family members. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, watches Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

After being found guilty of repeatedly hitting a man in November 2018 and receiving a three-year probationary term and 60 days of community service, the 48-year-old withdrew from the Association of Tennis Professionals in 2019, The Mirror reported.

At the time of the assault, venture capitalist Randall Kaplan, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were trick-or-treating.

Kaplan's wife reportedly blamed the stress of seeing the attack for the miscarriage of her newborn child.

Gimelstob’s wife Cary accused him of “physically assaulting, harassing, verbally attacking, and stealing”. In 2016, she filed for a restraining order against him.

The couple was going through a divorce at the time when the restraining order was filed.

Gimelstob attended Wimbledon as Andre Agassi's guest.

Former tennis player Andre Agassi and Justin Gimelstob attend the Royal Box to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP/PTI Photo)(AP07_13_2025_000424A)(AP)

Kate Muddleton gives runner-up shield to Alcaraz

Before presenting the awards, the Princess of Wales, the AELTC's patron, greeted the ball boys and girls on the court.

Admiring admirers greeted her with shouts of "I love you, Princess" and “I love you, Kate.”

Before presenting Champion Jannik Sinner with the renowned trophy and congratulating him, Kate gave the runner-up shield to Spaniard Alcaraz and offered him words of consolation.

During theon court interview, Alcaraz said: “It's difficult to lose. I have to congratulate Jannik once again. It's a really well-deserved trophy.”

“I'm really happy for you, keep it going, and I'm really happy to be able to build a really good relationship with you off the court and a rivalry in the court which makes me improve every day,” he added.