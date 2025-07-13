Did Princess Charlotte follow Kate Middleton's manicure rule at Wimbledon? Fans in awe

Princess Charlotte's pink nail paint was a fashion highlight during the Royal family's Wimbledon tour, despite the fact that blue was the color of the day. Princess Charlotte garnered attention for her pink nails at Wimbledon, with fans expressing admiration for her style.(X@RoyallyBelle_)

At the July 13 men's singles final, the 10-year-old Princess cheered for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court alongside her mother Kate Middleton, father Prince William, and older brother Prince George.

The Royal members donned blue outfits for the athletic event, which is a highlight of the royal family's summer schedule. Charlotte wore a white frock with navy accents and a blue bow in her hair.

Does Princess Kate follow any manicure rule?

The color selection mirrored Princess Kate's preferred manicure style, which featured light pinks and other muted nail paints, as per People Magazine. The late Queen Elizabeth, who was renowned for being a huge lover of Essie's "Ballet Slippers" shade, also preferred neutral nails.

What we know about Queen Elizabeth's manicure rule

In 1989, the history-making monarch's hairstylist wrote to the brand's founder, Essie Weingarten, describing the transparent pink lacquer as “the only color Her Majesty would wear,” according to the brand's website.

Queen Elizabeth is said to have found bright nail lacquer unsettling despite the fact that there is no formal law about manicure colors. While family members are permitted to wear bright colors, pale tones are frequently thought to be a more sensible option for royal events.

Fans in aww with Princess Charlotte's pink nails

Meanwhile, several fans expressed their love and admiration for Charlotte, with one fan sharing her picture with a caption reading: “Princess Charlotte's pink nails today.”

“She looks so much like her dad I think! That’s how a 10 year old young girl or lady should look ❤️” another person wrote.

“Charlotte is growing up but under her parents guidance she will grow into a lovely lady,” third fan commented.

“Aww bless her,” fourth fan chimed in.

While the fifth one said, “I love that she doesnt have pierced ears yet,” one more fans chimed in, “Diana’s eyes.”