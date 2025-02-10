Prince William cracked 'savage' Joke about Princess Kate's ‘inappropriate’ outfit choice

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have often been seen sharing a laugh together, and their witty exchanges don't just happen behind closed doors. According to one of William’s advisers, Kate hadn’t fully realised the importance of dressing carefully as a senior royal. On one occasion, this lack of awareness led to a brutal, yet funny, remark from her husband. Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, in Moray, Scotland November 2, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Prince William's humorous jabs at Kate Middleton’s Royal styles

The adviser told The Times: "Before Kate realized that as a senior royal, you have to dress carefully, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate. He told Kate she looked as if she'd just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate.

It's not just William who shares a laugh at his wife’s expense. The Princess of Wales has been known to tease her husband too, particularly about his family. Insiders report that Kate often jokes about how William is beginning to resemble his great-great-great-grandfather, Edward VII, as he ages, according to the Express.

Kate ribs William, William teases Kate

During a visit to an art group in Shepherd's Bush last year, Prince William humorously declared Kate "the arty one" while they decorated biscuits together. Their shared sense of humor is also evident from their past interviews. When asked during their 2010 engagement announcement if Kate had posters of William on her bedroom wall, the prince joked: "It wasn’t just one, it was like 10, 20 [posters]."

Kate quipped back: "He wishes. No, I had the Levi's guy on my bedroom wall, not a picture of William. Sorry."

Even during official visits, the couple’s playful banter steals limelight. During a 2018 visit to a UK military base in Cyprus, the couple shared a light-hearted joke about William’s bad habits. While addressing soldiers, William warned them: "Keep the pizza off the sofas!" to which Kate jokingly retorted, "You're a nightmare with that.

Kate Middleton’s fashion journey has been one of remarkable transformation. While details of her early fashion missteps remain vague, her transition from bold pre-royal ensembles to a refined royal wardrobe marked a turning point. Today, Kate is a global style icon, known for sparking trends with outfits by Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. Her mindful dressing pays tribute to host countries during royal tours, earning her the "Kate Effect."