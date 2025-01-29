Prince William and Kate Middleton introducing Prince George with this ‘difficult’ Royal part

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly introducing Prince George to using a “chat sofa” and adopting a “hands-off approach” for his future role as monarch. The Walses share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing Prince George for future responsibilities using a 'chat sofa' method.

Prince William recently spoke about this approach during Holocaust Memorial Day, where he met survivors, including Alfred Garwood and Sabina Kadic-Mackenzie. “George is getting to the age where he's starting to understand things. So, it's getting interesting to talk to him about what happened,” he shared.

New York Post reported that Walses tailored Kate's cancer conversation to each child’s age. “I'm sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children. For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte,” Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles told NYP.

“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important.”

William and Kate pay tribute to Holocaust victims and survivors

William and Kate took part in Holocaust remembrance events, later shared on Instagram: “A solemn moment of remembrance and hope for the future at today’s Holocaust Memorial Day service. Honoured to take part in this important event to commemorate the lives lost in the Holocaust and other genocides.”

Kate reconnected with Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, whom she had previously photographed with their grandchildren in 2020. “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven — a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs,” she stated.

“It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.”