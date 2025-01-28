Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors

Kate Middleton wrapped her arms around Holocaust survivors during a gathering that brought together around fifty survivors from Nazi persecution along with survivors from subsequent genocides. She expressed it was a “treat” to see them again. Kate Middleton warmly reunited with Holocaust survivors, expressing joy and sympathy during an emotional gathering with attendees from various genocides.(X/ The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Among the attendees were Yvonne Bernstein and Stephen Frank, Holocaust survivors Kate had photographed in 2020. During their emotional reunion, Yvonne held Kate’s hand, stroking her arm and thanking her for visiting.

“It was such a treat for me to come and see an old friend,” Kate said.

Wearing an elegant black outfit paired with a five-string pearl necklace, she warmly greeted Yvonne, saying, “It’s so nice to see you,” and expressed sympathy for Yvonne’s health challenges.

Waleses honor Holocaust victims and survivors in Great Hall Ceremony

Kate also hugged Stephen Frank, who thanked her for sending him a Christmas card. The two discussed his family, while Prince William sat with Polish-born Alfred Garwood, a Bergen-Belsen survivor, and Sabina Kadic-Mackenzie, a Bosnian genocide survivor.

“George is getting to the age where he’s starting to understand things. So it’s getting interesting to talk to him about what happened,” William expressed.

“There is a lot of history at this table, we need to hear it all,” he apologized. Kate urged Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines to document her experiences, saying, “Do you write a diary? It’s so important that these stories are written down.”

Walses joined Holocaust survivors, politicians, and other guests for a special ceremony in the Great Hall. The couple were welcomed by Olivia Marks-Woldman, HMD chief executive and Laura Marks. “I can't believe it's been 80 years. It's staggering,” William said. “Thank you, it's good to be able to be here,” Kate assured.

“Their bravery in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives is extremely powerful and ensures that we never forget. I assure them we never will,” the Prince of Wales shared.

Meanwhile, King Charles III made history as the first British monarch to visit Auschwitz. At a commemoration with foreign dignitaries and survivors, Charles appeared emotional, wiping away a tear while listening to survivors recount their stories.

Speaking in Krakow earlier, he emphasized the importance of remembering the Holocaust’s “evils” to inspire a “kinder and more compassionate world.”