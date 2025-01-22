Kate Middleton's cancer is in remission: Was she on cold cap therapy? Here's everything you need to know about treatment

In 2024, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis. Kate Middleton did not specify the type of cancer that she was diagnosed with and stayed away from the public eye for a significant period of time. In 2025, Kate Middleton announced that her cancer is in remission. Also read | Kate Middleton reveals her cancer is in remission, ‘Takes time to adjust to a new normal’ In 2025, Kate Middleton announced that her cancer is in remission.(Instagram, Unsplash)

On January 14, the official X account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update stating, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

However, after that, fans started speculating if cold cap therapy played a role in saving Kate Middleton’s hair after her cancer treatment. Amid all this, a recent report by People Magazine said that Kate Middleton did not undergo cold cap therapy.

“She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair,” Katherine Field, a patient who met Kate Middleton told the portal.

But what is cold cap therapy?

According to the official website of American Cancer Society, “Scalp cooling (or scalp hypothermia) refers to lowering the temperature of the scalp with a scalp cooling device. For some people, scalp cooling might reduce hair loss caused by chemotherapy. They work by connecting a special cap to an automated device that circulates a liquid or gel cooled to a specific temperature. Automated cold caps are only approved for chemo-induced hair loss related to solid tumor cancers, not blood cancers.” Also read | Immunotherapy for cancer treatment: Side effects and how it differs from chemotherapy

How cold cap therapy works?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Singh, senior consultant, radiation oncology, Paras Health, Gurugram explained how cold cap therapy works.

She said, “Cold cap therapy has become a valuable tool for patients undergoing chemotherapy who wish to preserve their hair. This method works by cooling the scalp, which helps constrict blood vessels, reducing the amount of chemotherapy drugs that reach the hair follicles. As a result, the hair follicles are less likely to be affected by the treatment, potentially minimizing hair loss. By slowing down the metabolic activity of the follicles, cold caps provide a protective layer for the hair, making it a viable option for many patients looking to maintain their appearance during chemotherapy.”

How cold cap therapy can be beneficial in cancer treatment

“While the process may bring some discomfort due to the cold temperatures, the benefits far outweigh the initial challenges. Many patients find that the therapy not only helps preserve their hair but also gives them a sense of normalcy and confidence during an otherwise difficult time. It provides them with a small but meaningful way to take control of their treatment experience, ultimately improving their overall quality of life as they navigate their cancer journey,” added Dr Priyanka Singh. Also read | Cancer treatment: Things you didn't know about chemotherapy

