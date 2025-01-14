Kate Middleton reveals her cancer is in remission, ‘Takes time to adjust to a new normal’

Kate Middleton has revealed that her cancer was in remission days after she announced that she had completed chemotherapy. In an Instagram post shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account, Kate thanked “The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.” She also thanked people who “quietly walked alongside” her and her husband, Prince William, and they went through a tough time. Kate Middleton reveals her cancer is in remission (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)(AFP)

‘It takes time to adjust to a new normal’

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional,” Kate added.

“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” the Princess of Wales continued.

Kate went on to say that it is a “relief to now be in remission” and stressed that remains “focussed on recovery.” “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she added.

Kate’ announcement comes after she visited thewest London hospital, the Royal Marsden, where she received her treatment.“You think treatment's finished, crack on with that … daily tasks, but that's still like a real challenge,” she told staff, as reported by the Daily Mail. “And talking… the words totally disappear… understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects.”

Kate added that the “continuity" of holistic care "is so important, on good days and bad days.” “I feel like it's sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient,” she added.

Kate reportedly thanked the hospital staff for their care, and even met patients who are receiving treatment.