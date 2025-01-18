Kate Middleton has been praised for her sensitive timing" amid her latest move to visit the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales interacted with patients and families at the hospital. Cancer patient who met Kate Middleton says Princess of Wales' hospital visit timing 'speaks volumes’ (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

‘She chose to do that after she had left which speaks volumes’

Angela Terry, a cancer patient at the Royal Marsden who met Kate during her visit, praised her for her sensitive timing. "It might have been difficult if she had come in talking about her experience about being in remission first because some people who are really very ill might never get to remission and that would have felt tricky,” she said, according to People.

"But she chose to do that after she had left which speaks volumes,” Terry, who serves as the non-executive chair of EGFR Positive UK, continued.

"When I read later in the day that Kate is in remission, that doesn’t mean she’s through it,” she added. "This disease changes you, but it also gives you an opportunity to think: 'Okay, who am I now? Who do I want to be?' It’s an opportunity to be true to yourself and choose to let certain things go, friendships or other things that no longer make sense. It’s such a weird disease, it stops you and makes you evaluate and review your life which can be exciting."

Terry, 71, was diagnosed with EGFR-positive lung cancer back in 2019.

Kate took to Instagram to reveal that her cancer was in remission hours after the hospital visit. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she said. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.”

She further said, "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C".