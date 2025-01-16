Royal expert shares insight on Kate Middleton's return to full-time duties, ‘She clearly found the new…’

A royal expert has suggested that Kate Middleton may not return to full-time duties "for a very long time" following her cancer treatment. Royal expert Jennie Bond said Kate may have faced more challenges than previously known during her recovery. Royal expert shares insight on Kate Middleton's return to full-time duties (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)(AFP)

"She clearly found the new normal quite hard," Bond said on GB News, noting that the Princess of Wales had opened up about experiencing new side effects, including difficulty with speech where "the words just totally disappear." Bond added that Kate may have had "perhaps more of a struggle than we realise" as she adjusts to a "new perspective on her life."

Kate Middleton’s visit to the Royal Marsden hospital

Kate visited the Royal Marsden hospital on Tuesday, January 14, where she received treatment after her cancer diagnosis. Kate was seen wearing a long dark brown tartan coat with a burgundy polo neck and skirt. "I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice,” the Princess reportedly remarked as she entered through the main entrance.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, Kate "wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."

Meanwhile, Kate also revealed in an Instagram post that her cancer was in remission, saying it was “a relief.” “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she wrote, adding that she remains “focussed on recovery.”

Bond also emphasised that Kate’s focus remains on full recovery and family life. "I think her children and her family are her first priority," she said.

Bond also suggested that the changing priorities could also point towards a broader change in royal attitudes. "I do wonder if the days of, 'duty before all', I wonder if we're past that," Bond said. "I personally think the family is more important than unconstrained duty.” She noted that Kate still has "decades ahead as Queen with full-on duties."