A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton has been "influential" in putting an end to the "bitterness and bad blood" between her husband Prince William and Prince Harry. Ever since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal family, the Duke of Sussex’s feud with his brother only kept worsening. However, in recent days, their rift seems to be mending, with the royal family wishing Harry a happy birthday publicly. William and Kate, too, wished him in a separate post. Kate Middleton has been ‘influential’ in ‘slight softening’ of William's stand against Harry, expert says (REUTERS)

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the Princess of Wales has a big role to play in the change. This was the first time the royal family offered a public wish to Harry in years.

‘Catherine has been influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stand against Harry’

"Landmark birthdays can often be a time for taking a look at your life and assessing how you're doing,” Bond told OK! Magazine. "But on this occasion it seems to be William who has been doing some re-evaluation. My gut feeling is that Catherine has been influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stand against Harry."

Bond said that it is possible that family matters more to Kate than ever before in the midst of her cancer battle. She revealed in a recent video that she has now completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Bond suggested that Kate has "persuaded William that life is too short to bear grudges." "William has so much on his plate at the moment that I don’t think he has room in his heart or head to deal with all that has gone on with Harry,” Bond said.

Bond added, "But first steps do matter. And though the brothers may never be close again, or even live on the same continent, it doesn’t mean that the future has to be full of bitterness and bad blood."