When Harry revealed why royal family thought his relationship with Meghan 'won't last': ‘What clouded their judgment…’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 23, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once admitted that some people close to them doubted their relationship, including some of the Duke of Sussex's relatives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once admitted that some people close to them doubted their relationship, including some of the Duke of Sussex’s relatives. In their controversial Netflix series, Harry revealed that some members of the royal family thought his relationship with Meghan would be short-lived, and said that one thing "clouded their judgment.”

When Harry revealed why royal family thought his relationship with Meghan 'won't last' (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)
When Harry revealed why royal family thought his relationship with Meghan 'won't last' (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

In the second episode of the series, the couple opened up about Meghan being introduced to the royal family for the first time. Harry recalled that his family was "incredibly impressed" upon meeting Meghan, and even joked that they were surprised a "ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”

Harry, however, alleged that the family had their judgment clouded by Meghan's status as an American actress. Meghan, too, claimed that her profession at the time was "the biggest problem.”

‘Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last long’

"I remember my family first meeting her being incredibly impressed,” Harry said.

"Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves. So I think they were. They were surprised. They were surprised that such a ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman,” he continued.

Harry added, “But the fact that I was dating an American actress, was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else. Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last long."

Meghan, too, said that her profession was a major problem. "The actress thing was the biggest problem, funnily enough. There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint - Hollywood - and it's just very easy for them to typecast that,” she said.

Meghan and Harry started dating in 2016, and tied the knot two years later. The two stepped away from the royal family in 2022, and now live in America with their two kids – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.


