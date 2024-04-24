More shocking details about ‘bullying’ allegations against Meghan Markle will be revealed, royal expert says

A royal expert has claimed he believes that more information about bullying allegations against Meghan Markle will come to the fore after a former aide officially spoke out. Royal expert Tom Bower, who is the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, recently made the remarks in an editorial he wrote for the Daily Mail. More shocking details about ‘bullying’ allegations against Meghan Markle will be revealed, a royal expert has said (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Bower made the remarks after Meghan’s former aide Samantha Cohen confirmed that she was interviewed in Buckingham Palace’s investigation into bullying accusations levelled against the Duchess. Cohen was, in fact, one of 10 royal staffers to be interviewed. Meghan was accused of creating a hostile work environment years back.

Cohen joined the royal household team as an assistant communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth back in 2001, and later became her assistant private secretary. She became private secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. She left the palace office shortly after.

‘Both sides would blame a clash of cultures’

Bower wrote in the recent article, “Certainly, I believe that Ms. Cohen was soon exasperated, within six months or so, and that Meghan either disagreed with, or failed to understand, the non-negotiable elements of royalty. I also believe that members of Samantha Cohen’s team viewed this as an irresponsible self-indulgence. Both sides would blame a clash of cultures.”

Cohen later said she was “treated harshly” and said the job was like “working with teenagers,” according to ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ by Valentine Low. Speaking with the Herald Sun, Cohen recently said, “I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18—we couldn't find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa.”

At the time, Meghan was accused of forcing two PAs out of Kensington Palace in 2018. The internal email was later leaked to UK broadcast The Times. Meghan maintained she is innocent.

‘I can’t stop shaking’

In 2018, Jason Knauf, who was the communications secretary of Kensington Palace at the time, sent an email to Simon Case, Prince William's private secretary. He noted that Meghan did not treat her staff well.

Bower reported that one staffer told Knauf that her encounters with Meghan made her “feel sick.” Other staffers allegedly told him, “I can’t stop shaking” and “I feel terrified.”

“The final report by the Palace was kept private to protect those taking part, but there is no doubt that there was a growing mood of concern — or that the row was becoming personal,” Bower said.

Bower concluded his article by saying, “Until a few days ago, Ms. Cohen and fellow palace staff had remained silent. Now, finally, that dam has been breached — and I have no doubt that more will now emerge.”