Who is Samantha Cohen? Meghan Markle's ex-aide breaks silence on bullying allegations against Duchess

A former aide of Meghan Markle has confirmed that she was interviewed in Buckingham Palace’s investigation into bullying accusations levelled against the Duchess. Samantha Cohen was one of 10 royal staffers to be interviewed. Years back, complaints were made that Meghan had created a toxic and hostile work environment. Meghan Markle's ex-aide breaks silence on bullying accusations against Duchess (REUTERS/Marco Bello)(REUTERS)

Meghan allegedly forced two PAs out of Kensington Palace in 2018. The internal email was later leaked to UK broadcast The Times, but Meghan has denied the allegations.

Cohen, an Australian, has now spoken with the Herald Sun. She was asked about the bullying allegations.

"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18—we couldn't find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa,” Cohen said.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, toured Southern Africa in September and October 2019. That November, they left Britain to go to Canada.

Jason Knauf, who was the communications secretary of Kensington Palace at the time, sent an email to Simon Case, Prince William's private secretary, in 2018. He noted that Meghan failed to treat her staff well.

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X [name removed] was totally unacceptable,” Knauf told Case.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights," Knauf added. "She is bullying Y [name removed] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y [name removed]."

Who is Samantha Cohen?

Cohen joined the royal household team as an assistant communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth back in 2001. She later became her assistant private secretary. In 2018, she became private secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She left the palace office the next year.

The bullying allegations were first made public in a story in The Sunday Times when Cohen left Kensington Palace. "Meghan loses second close aide, Samantha Cohen, as rumours swirl of 'Duchess Difficult’,” the headline read. A source said at the time that Cohen's replacement would need "reserves of energy and patience to help her define her future role."