Will Prince Harry get deported? Biden administration faces pressure to release Duke's visa application

Prince Harry’s legal woes grow as campaigners are now putting pressure on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make his visa application public. This comes after Jane Hartley, the US ambassador to the UK, shut down the possibility of the Duke of Sussex’s deportation under Joe Biden’s presidency. Prince Harry's visa application under scrutiny over drug use(REUTERS)

Biden administration faces pressure to make Harry’s documents public

The Duke of Sussex’s visa row erupted after he admitted to using recreational drugs, including cannabis and magic mushrooms, in his memoir, Spare. Considering US visa applicants must admit to any prior usage of drugs on the documents, The Heritage Foundation launched a lawsuit to ascertain whether Prince Harry lied on his application.

Hartley told Sky News last month that Prince Harry’s deportation “is not going to happen in the Biden administration.” Her declaration came after Donald Trump said if re-elected, he would treat the Duke as any other citizen if it was proven he broke the law. However, the DHS’ staunch denial didn’t sit right with the think tank group as they said Hartley’s statements “dramatically enhance the already compelling public interest in disclosure,” per Independent.

Nile Gardiner, Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said, “The US Ambassador to London’s arrogant remarks on Prince Harry are an extraordinary intervention by a senior US diplomat on an ongoing federal court case.”

“The Biden Administration has gone to great lengths to protect Prince Harry, and has even ruled out the possible deportation of the Duke of Sussex if he lied on his U.S. immigration application and violated US immigration law.”

“The Biden Administration has acted without transparency and accountability to the American people regarding the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request relating to Prince Harry’s US immigration application. They should release Harry’s immigration records to the American people,” Gardiner added, per the outlet.