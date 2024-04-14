Joe Biden vows 'ironclad' support to Israel. Who said what on Iran's attack

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today over Iran's unprecedented attack after Israel requested an urgent convening of the council and demanded that the council unequivocally condemn Iran's attack on Israel and declare the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation. A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT). Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024.(AP)

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, met his national security team to monitor Iran’s aerial attack against Israel as U.S. forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.

The Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel has prompted swift and widespread reactions from leaders and officials around the world, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions in the region.

Here are some of the notable responses to the escalation:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored Israel's readiness to defend itself against threats and expressed appreciation for the support of the United States, Britain, France, and other countries.

“In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.”

Iran's Mission to the United Nations

Iran defended its actions as a response to perceived aggression by the Israeli regime, warning of more severe consequences should Israel continue its alleged provocations.

“... Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded.”

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran and its proxies.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General Guterres condemned the escalation frpm Iran's attack on Israel, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. He expressed deep alarm over the potential for further escalation and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent a broader military confrontation in the Middle East.

"I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war."

European leaders

Leaders across Europe condemned Iran's attack on Israel, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak terming Tehran's actions as reckless and destabilising, while French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne labelled the attack as unprecedented and risking military escalation. European Council President Charles Michel and other European officials echoed these sentiments, calling for efforts to prevent further bloodshed and maintain regional stability.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard,” said Sunak.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro has issued a stark warning in the wake of Iran's recent attack on Israel, expressing grave concerns over the potential for wider conflict and its catastrophic consequences for global peace and stability. Petro painted a sobering picture of the ongoing tensions and cautioned against the dangers of what he described as the "prelude to World War III."

"It was predictable; we're now in the prelude to World War III precisely when humanity should rebuild its economy towards the rapid goal of decarbonization. The support of the U.S., in practice, for a genocide, has ignited the world. Everyone knows how wars start, no one knows how they end. If only the people of Israel were high enough, like their ancestors, to stop the madness of their ruler. The United Nations must meet urgently and must immediately commit to peace."

Other Latin American leaders:

Leaders from Latin America expressed solidarity with Israel and concern over the escalating tensions. Presidents from Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile reiterated their support for Israel's right to defend itself against aggression.