Iran–Israel conflict LIVE: Jerusalem residents take cover, US downs drones

Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024.

Welcome to our live coverage of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which threaten to plunge the region into a deeper crisis. The situation has taken a dramatic turn as Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, marking a significant escalation in the long-running covert war between the two regional foes....Read More

As reports of air raid sirens emerge from various locations, including northern and southern Israel, the northern West Bank, and the Dead Sea near the Jordanian border, the extent of the damage remains unclear. The Israeli military said it working with the United States and other partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them. U.S. forces reportedly downed some of the Iran-launched drones flying toward Israel.

With tensions already at a boiling point, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards confirmed their role in the retaliatory strikes, employing both drones and ballistic missiles in their assault on Israeli targets.

This latest exchange of hostilities follows Iran's repeated threats of retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its Damascus consular annex, an attack that claimed the lives of several Iranian Guards, including high-ranking officers.

In this live blog, we aim to provide you with minute-by-minute updates on the evolving situation, offering detailed analysis, expert commentary, and insights into the geopolitical dynamics at play.