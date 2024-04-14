Iran–Israel conflict LIVE: Jerusalem residents take cover, US downs drones
Welcome to our live coverage of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which threaten to plunge the region into a deeper crisis. The situation has taken a dramatic turn as Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, marking a significant escalation in the long-running covert war between the two regional foes....Read More
As reports of air raid sirens emerge from various locations, including northern and southern Israel, the northern West Bank, and the Dead Sea near the Jordanian border, the extent of the damage remains unclear. The Israeli military said it working with the United States and other partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them. U.S. forces reportedly downed some of the Iran-launched drones flying toward Israel.
With tensions already at a boiling point, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards confirmed their role in the retaliatory strikes, employing both drones and ballistic missiles in their assault on Israeli targets.
This latest exchange of hostilities follows Iran's repeated threats of retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its Damascus consular annex, an attack that claimed the lives of several Iranian Guards, including high-ranking officers.
In this live blog, we aim to provide you with minute-by-minute updates on the evolving situation, offering detailed analysis, expert commentary, and insights into the geopolitical dynamics at play.
Iran–Israel conflict LIVE: UN chief urges immediate cessation of hostilities in Middle East
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an urgent cessation of hostilities in the Middle East following a significant escalation of tensions. Guterres condemned the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran and said, "I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."
“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war.”
Iran–Israel conflict LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel ready for ‘any scenario’
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran as is ready for “any scenario, both defensively and offensively.”
"We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination."
Iran–Israel conflict LIVE: Biden vows 'ironclad' support for Israel
US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran launched its first direct military attack against its ally in the region.
"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X, after cutting short a weekend trip to his home state of Delaware as the situation escalated in the Middle Eas.