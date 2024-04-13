Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy

Israel-Iran News Live: Tensions are rising with Israel bracing for an attack by Iran as a retaliation to the airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus last week, which resulted in the killing of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers. While Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had asserted that Israel “must be punished and shall be” for the attack. ...Read More

Amid fears of retaliation by Iran, Hezbollah on Friday night fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel, reported the Times of Israel. According to the report, around 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran to not proceed with it. In his message to Iran, Biden simply said: “Don't”, adding that the US is “devoted to the defense of Israel”. “We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said, reported Reuters.