Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy
Israel-Iran News Live: Tensions are rising with Israel bracing for an attack by Iran as a retaliation to the airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus last week, which resulted in the killing of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers. While Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had asserted that Israel “must be punished and shall be” for the attack. ...Read More
Amid fears of retaliation by Iran, Hezbollah on Friday night fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel, reported the Times of Israel. According to the report, around 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran to not proceed with it. In his message to Iran, Biden simply said: “Don't”, adding that the US is “devoted to the defense of Israel”. “We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said, reported Reuters.
Israel-Iran News Live: India issues travel advisory
India on Friday issued an advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid heavy tensions between the two sides. The ministry of external affairs also asked all Indian nationals living in the two countries to observe “utmost precautions” for their safety.
Israel-Iran News Live: Qantas Airways diverts Australia-London flight to avoid Iran route amid fears of attack
Qantas Airways Ltd has temporarily rerouted its direct service from Perth to London as it seeks to avoid airspace in the Middle East amid fears of Iran planning an imminent attack on Israel.
Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel
The Iran-backed Hezbollah on Friday fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy.