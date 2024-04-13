Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Saturday, Apr 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy

    Apr 13, 2024 10:33 AM IST
    Israel-Iran News Live: US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran to not proceed with it.
    Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy
    Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy

    Israel-Iran News Live: Tensions are rising with Israel bracing for an attack by Iran as a retaliation to the airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus last week, which resulted in the killing of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers. While Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had asserted that Israel “must be punished and shall be” for the attack. ...Read More

    Amid fears of retaliation by Iran, Hezbollah on Friday night fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel, reported the Times of Israel. According to the report, around 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack. 

    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Tehran to not proceed with it. In his message to Iran, Biden simply said: “Don't”, adding that the US is “devoted to the defense of Israel”. “We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said, reported Reuters. 

     

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 13, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Israel-Iran News Live: India issues travel advisory 

    India on Friday issued an advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid heavy tensions between the two sides. The ministry of external affairs also asked all Indian nationals living in the two countries to observe “utmost precautions” for their safety.

    Apr 13, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    Israel-Iran News Live: Qantas Airways diverts Australia-London flight to avoid Iran route amid fears of attack 

    Qantas Airways Ltd has temporarily rerouted its direct service from Perth to London as it seeks to avoid airspace in the Middle East amid fears of Iran planning an imminent attack on Israel.

    Apr 13, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel 

    The Iran-backed Hezbollah on Friday fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy. 

    News world news Israel-Iran News Live: Hezbollah fires missiles towards Israel amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iran embassy
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes