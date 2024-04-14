Iran fires 200 drones, missiles at Israel, warns US to 'stay away': Top Updates
Apr 14, 2024 07:42 AM IST
Iran attacks Israel: The United States has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security.
Iran on Sunday launched its first ever direct attack on Israel, days after an airstrike on its embassy in Damascus. The country launched a barrage of drones and missiles towards Israel, risking a major crisis in the middle-east region, which is already under strain due to the war in Gaza. The United States, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security, vowing to help the country's defense against threats from Iran.
Israel has requested the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn Iran's attack.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Also read: ‘Will harm whoever…’: After Iran attack, Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready ‘defensively, offensively’
Here are top updates on Israel-Iran conflict:
- Israel army's spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran launched over 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles. He said Israel's defense system intercepted most of the projectiles. A girl has sustained injuries in the attack. A military base has also been damaged.
- Iran said the strike was a punishment for "Israeli crimes". It was referring to the Damascus consulate attack on April 1, which killed its seven elite officers, including generals. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack. "Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission to the United Nations said, warning the US to “stay away”. It said the matter should be deemed concluded.
- According to reports, US and British warplanes shot down Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border. Jordan shot drones that violated its airspace.
- Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has called the attack a serious escalation. "This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large-scale attack from Iran," he said. Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the war cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv. He later spoke with US president Joe Biden.
- Israel PM Netanyahu said his country had been preparing for a direct attack by Iran and they were ready for any scenario. "In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," he said.
- Netanyahu vowed to harm "whoever harms us". "We appreciate the U.S. standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries. We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination," he added.
- The United States has vowed to help Israel defend against Iran's attack. “President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad,” White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards have confirmed that a drone and missile attack was underway against Israel. "In response to the numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the attack on the consular section... The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired dozens of missiles and drones at specific targets inside the occupied territories (Israel)," state television quoted a Guards statement as saying. Iran's defence minister has warned that any country that opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel will receive "Tehran's firm response".
- British prime minister Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran. "I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed," he said.
- Germany, France and the European Union have also condemned Iran's attack. "The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
- Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, said the world can't afford another war. "I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. Neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he wrote on X.
With inputs from AFP, Reuters
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article