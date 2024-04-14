Iran fires 200 drones, missiles at Israel, warns US to 'stay away': Top Updates

Iran on Sunday launched its first ever direct attack on Israel, days after an airstrike on its embassy in Damascus. The country launched a barrage of drones and missiles towards Israel, risking a major crisis in the middle-east region, which is already under strain due to the war in Gaza. The United States, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security, vowing to help the country's defense against threats from Iran.

Iran attacks Israel: An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon.(Reuters)