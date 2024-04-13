Iran-Israel tension: Tehran says it has seized Israel-linked container ship near Hormuz Strait | Latest updates

Tensions are on the rise in the Middle East amid apprehension of an attack on Israel by Iran. This image grab taken from a UGC video posted on social media on April 13, 2023, shows Iran's Revolutionary Guards rappelling down onto a container ship named, MSC Aries, near the Strait of Hormuz.(AFP)

Iran has vowed to avenge an alleged Israeli attack on its embassy in Damascus last week that killed seven of its elite military officers, including two generals. Follow Israel-Iran news LIVE updates.

According to people familiar with Western intelligence assessments, Israel is bracing for a direct and unprecedented attack by Iran on government targets as soon as Saturday.

Iran-Israel tensions: Here are the latest updates.