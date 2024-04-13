 Ship seized off UAE by 'regional authorities' amid middle-east tensions | World News - Hindustan Times
Ship seized off UAE by 'regional authorities' amid middle-east tensions

Reuters |
Apr 13, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Iran-aligned Houthis have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that a vessel was seized by "regional authorities" 50 nautical miles (92 km) northeast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah.

UKMTO did not say which authorities it was referring to.
UKMTO did not say which authorities it was referring to.(Rep image)

UKMTO did not say which authorities it was referring to.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported on Saturday a "boarding" incident at the same location.

Iran-aligned Houthis have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard's navy said on Tuesday that Israel's presence in the UAE was viewed as a threat by Tehran and it could close the Strait of Hormuz - the entrance to the Gulf - if deemed necessary. Fujairah is located on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz.

Months of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.

