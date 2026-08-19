Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi, sister Noreen for first time in 9 months
Imran Khan's sister Noreen reportedly briefed him about the Pakistani Supreme Court's order to transfer him to a hospital.
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday for the first time this year, after a gap of about nine months.
The meeting comes just a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court directed that Khan be shifted from jail to a hospital.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief had about a 15-minute-long meeting with his sister, Express Tribune reported, citing jail sources. Meanwhile, his meeting with Bushra Bibi last around 30 to 35 minutes.
During the meeting, Noreen reportedly briefed Khan about the top court's order to transfer him to Islamabad's Shifa hospital. She asked about the former Pakistan PM's health and discussed some other ongoing legal matters with him. Noreen reportedly confirmed she had met Imran Khan, but did not speak to reporters.
Noreen later left Adiala Jail with her sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan.
The three sisters had reportedly reached the Dahgal checkpoint leading to the jail after the Supreme Court's order. Initially, police stopped them at the checkpoint, but later allowed only Noreen to proceed towards the prison.
What did Pakistan SC say?
Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan to be transferred from Adiala Jail to a hospital -- a directive that came after repeated demands from the former PM's family and party sought medical treatment for him amid concerns over his health.
Last year, Khan's son consistently voiced concerns about his deteriorating health, while his lawyers submitted that he had suffered a significant loss of vision in his right eye during his time in jail.
ALSO READ | HT Opinion: The case of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan: US amnesia on democracy
Pakistan's top court directed that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there till September 16, said the former PM's spokesperson, Naeem Haider Panjutha, on X.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the top court's order and said the party wished it had happened sooner so that Khan's eye and general health wouldn't have deteriorated as much. "He should remain in the hospital until all doctors are satisfied," he added.
Imran Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 after being convicted in a series of cases. However, the former PM has maintained that the cases were politically motivated after his ouster from power in 2022.
ALSO READ | 100+ Imran Khan supporters held after protests as he marks 3 years in jail; his party announces Islamabad march
Pak govt to challenge SC order
Pakistan's government, led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said it will challenge the Supreme Court's order to transfer Imran Khan to a private hospital.
In a video statement, law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, "This order is not within the four walls of the law." He further said that the authorities had deliberated on the ruling and concluded that the court should be approached for a review, Reuters reported.
Tara cited the law and said that a convicted prisoner has to be treated inside the jail or at a public hospital. He said that Pakistani government's appeal would seek a modification of the court order.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More