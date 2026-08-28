“Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship. Individuals shall not restrict others' way of life. Individuals shall not tear down the pioneers who with great courage struggled forward” - King Harald V When King Harald V of Norway addressed his nation in recent years, he often chose words that transcended politics. The one above is one of his most memorable quotes, which continues to be widely shared after his death at the age of 89 on August 28. Norway's King Harald V, Europe's oldest reigning monarch, died on August 28, 2026 at the age of 89. ((Photo by Lise �serud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT)

On August 17, the King was admitted to the hospital for the second time this year. Less than a week later, the palace issued an update on King Harald, stating that he was being treated with medication for a "bloodstream bacterial infection" and that his health had "worsened."

On August 27, the Royal House declared that the King's condition was "very serious" and that his health had once again "deteriorated."

Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon canceled their next official engagements in order to be by his bedside,

The quote reflects the monarch's long-standing belief that democracy, inclusion, and mutual respect are stronger than division.

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Three simple ideas King Harald's words are built around three simple ideas.

First “Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship.” He stands by the larger community who seek peaceful coexistence and warns against the small number of individuals who are a threat to the same.

During his reign, Harald repeatedly spoke against forces that attempted to divide society along lines of identity, belief or background. His 2016 speech, where he said Norway included people who believed “in God, in Allah, in the universe — and in nothing,” became a defining example of his inclusive approach.

Second "Individuals shall not restrict others' way of life." The King rejected attempts to limit how others choose to live. Whether discussing religion, identity or personal freedoms, Harald consistently defended the idea that democratic societies should protect individual choices. His support for LGBTQ+ rights was one example of this belief.

In the same 2016 speech, he openly welcomed gay Norwegians and emphasised that love and belonging should not depend on gender or personal identity.

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Third “Individuals shall not tear down the pioneers who with great courage struggled forward.” Finally, the King pays tribute to those who challenged prejudice before them. His reference to “pioneers who with great courage struggled forward” acknowledges generations who fought for equality and social progress.

Norway’s own journey towards becoming a more inclusive society was shaped by individuals who questioned old norms and created space for future generations.