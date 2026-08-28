Quote of the Day by King Harald: ‘Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship’

“Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship. Individuals shall not restrict others' way of life. Individuals shall not tear down the pioneers who with great courage struggled forward” - King Harald V
When King Harald V of Norway addressed his nation in recent years, he often chose words that transcended politics. The one above is one of his most memorable quotes, which continues to be widely shared after his death at the age of 89 on August 28.
On August 17, the King was admitted to the hospital for the second time this year. Less than a week later, the palace issued an update on King Harald, stating that he was being treated with medication for a "bloodstream bacterial infection" and that his health had "worsened."
On August 27, the Royal House declared that the King's condition was "very serious" and that his health had once again "deteriorated."
Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon canceled their next official engagements in order to be by his bedside,
The quote reflects the monarch's long-standing belief that democracy, inclusion, and mutual respect are stronger than division.
King Harald's words are built around three simple ideas.
First
“Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship.” He stands by the larger community who seek peaceful coexistence and warns against the small number of individuals who are a threat to the same.
During his reign, Harald repeatedly spoke against forces that attempted to divide society along lines of identity, belief or background. His 2016 speech, where he said Norway included people who believed “in God, in Allah, in the universe — and in nothing,” became a defining example of his inclusive approach.
Second
"Individuals shall not restrict others' way of life." The King rejected attempts to limit how others choose to live. Whether discussing religion, identity or personal freedoms, Harald consistently defended the idea that democratic societies should protect individual choices. His support for LGBTQ+ rights was one example of this belief.
In the same 2016 speech, he openly welcomed gay Norwegians and emphasised that love and belonging should not depend on gender or personal identity.
“Individuals shall not tear down the pioneers who with great courage struggled forward.” Finally, the King pays tribute to those who challenged prejudice before them. His reference to “pioneers who with great courage struggled forward” acknowledges generations who fought for equality and social progress.
Norway’s own journey towards becoming a more inclusive society was shaped by individuals who questioned old norms and created space for future generations.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues.
Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience.
Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences.
With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.
Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More