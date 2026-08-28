Gladys Knight's husband and ‘family dispute’ in focus as music legend breaks silence after ‘confused’ stage moments

Music icon Gladys Knight has responded to increasing worries from her fans following viral videos from her latest performances that depicted the 82-year-old artist seemingly having difficulty on stage. Music icon Gladys Knight, 82, is scaling back her performance schedule due to health concerns raised by fans. (AP )

The seven-time Grammy Award recipient, famously referred to as the ‘Empress of Soul,’ announced her decision to scale back her performance schedule as she transitions into a new chapter of her life and career.

In her statement, Knight expressed that she would be “easing into fewer performances” while prioritizing personal projects, family time, and moments with her loved ones.

“I’ll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era,” she stated.

The announcement followed the release of footage from several of her recent concerts, which raised concerns among fans. The clips featured the experienced performer appearing confused, diverting her gaze from the audience, and at one instance, attempting to leave the stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

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Gladys Knight's husband and family dispute in focus amid her health concerns Some members of her touring team reportedly voiced worries regarding her health, with sources suggesting they were concerned she might be exhibiting signs linked to cognitive decline. However, Knight's husband and manager, William McDowell, stated that she has not received a diagnosis of dementia, PM News Nigeria reported.

McDowell stated that Knight continues to have a passion for performing, although he acknowledged that she has both "good days and bad days."

“No one is ever going to make me say, ‘My wife is well,’ but all she wants to do is sing,” he reportedly stated, according to PM News Nigeria.

He mentioned that the couple intends to pursue a medical evaluation in the future and that he would carefully observe her forthcoming performances before making a decision on whether to proceed with the remaining tour dates.

Knight's recent health issues arise months after a different family conflict involving her son, Shanga Hankerson, who had previously accused McDowell of elder abuse — allegations that Knight refuted.

At that time, the singer rejected those accusations, reassuring her fans that she was both healthy and content.

Gladys Knight's marriage to William McDowell Knight and McDowell got married during a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in April 2001. The couple tied the knot after a brief courtship of three months, although they had originally met a decade earlier, as noted by Biography.

In April 2024, they marked their 23rd wedding anniversary, with McDowell sharing a video collage that showcased their journey together over the years. He captioned the post, “It’s our 23 anniversary. This train just keeps moving. Sticking it out and growing spiritually . This ain’t easy but with Gods help.23 is in the books.”

Following their marriage, Knight and McDowell relocated to Fairview, North Carolina, where they have become well-known figures by establishing the Reynolds High School Foundation, which aims to transform the former high school into a community center in Canton, North Carolina.

McDowell and Knight’s children from previous marriage Before her marriage to McDowell in 2001, Knight had three children from earlier relationships.

She became a mother during her initial marriage to Newman, giving birth to her son Jimmy in 1962, followed by her daughter Kenya in 1963. Throughout much of his life, Jimmy oversaw his mother's career through his company, Newman Management, and assisted her in establishing her record label, Many Roads. Tragically, on July 10, 1999, Jimmy passed away from heart failure at his residence in Las Vegas, as reported by Variety. He was 36 years old.

Following her divorce from Newman in 1973, she wed Hankerson the next year, and they welcomed their son Shanga in 1976.

Shanga accused McDowell of both ‘mental and financial’ abuse On August 15, Knight reassured her fans that she was "healthy and happy" following Shanga's allegations against McDowell regarding his treatment of her.

“I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon," she told People.

Knight released a statement after Shanga's concerns regarding her mother's busy schedule, which Shanga asserted led her to file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Human Services in August 2025.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Shanga stated that her mother's touring schedule is "detrimental" to her health, attributing this to McDowell's encouragement for her to remain on the road. Shanga further claimed that Knight has been "on cruise control" and is facing difficulties with her memory.

“I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that," he said. "Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it."

Laura Herlovich, Knight's publicist, informed PEOPLE that Knight is "greatly saddened by Shanga’s unfounded allegations" and claimed that he has not had “substantial contact” with her. Additionally, Herlovich stated that Knight's legal team is investigating all possible legal actions in response to Shanga's slanderous remarks.