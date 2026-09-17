Who was Edy Gutierrez Mejia? Person on ground killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash; people mourn loss

Edy Gutierrez Mejia was identified as the third person killed in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15. He was the person on the ground who was killed in the crash that took the lives of reporter Eliana Moreno and chopper pilot George Marciniw. Edy Gutierrez Mejia was identified as the third person killed in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash. (Facebook/Edy Gutierrez Mejia)

A fourth person was injured and moved to a hospital for treatment but their identity is not known yet. The NBC helicopter was covering the vehicular mishap in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, killing two, when it crashed.

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