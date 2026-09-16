NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash: 5 things to know as tributes pour in for victims and eyewitness reacts

The incident transpired shortly before 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the Chatsworth region of the San Fernando Valley, while the news aircraft was monitoring a vehicular traffic incident.

Following a fatal news helicopter accident in Los Angeles that resulted in three fatalities, tributes commenced arriving on Wednesday.

What were Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw doing when the helicopter crashed?

What were Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw doing when the helicopter crashed?

Who were the victims of the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash?

Who were the victims of the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash?

Moreno, a woman in her late thirties, was born in Orange County, situated south of Los Angeles.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Chapman University, located in the same region, earning a degree in broadcast journalism and political science in 2010, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Moreno became a member of Angel City Air's helicopter division that same year and has subsequently provided reporting services for numerous news organizations throughout Southern California.

An accomplished aerial correspondent with proficiency in Spanish-language reporting, Moreno maintained a notable presence on her official Instagram profile under the handle “Eli in the heli,” a reference to her distinctive professional work. Through this platform, she regularly posted photographs featuring her poultry and canine companions, as well as a video documenting her engagement to her fiancée, Robert Barrientos, which took place in 2025.

Barrientos has not yet provided a response to NBC News regarding their inquiry for commentary. The couple participated jointly in a half-marathon event during May, following which she posted: “I surpassed everything I thought I could ever do so let's see what I do next!”. Additionally, Moreno consistently disseminated several photographs depicting herself aboard the news helicopter while actively reporting on developing stories, with one accompanying caption stating: “I have the best job in the world.”

Esteemed NBC4 Los Angeles news anchor Colleen Williams, a veteran broadcaster, delivered a heartfelt tribute to her while on air Tuesday evening.

She addressed the audience, stating: “We are coming on the air with heavy hearts tonight because we lost valued friends and colleagues ... while on assignment tonight.”

“We are going to take a couple of minutes to think about that, process it,” she said in a shaky voice while getting emotional.

Lynette Romero, co-anchor of NBC L.A.'s morning newscast, expressed that the station was experiencing profound sorrow and extending their thoughts to the families of Moreno and Marciniw.

“They were both doing what they loved so much, and for me, that’s comfort in knowing how happy they were. They loved breaking news, and they loved being in News Chopper 4,” she stated on NBC’s “TODAY” show.