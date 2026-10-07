Who is Jennifer Lundy? Mother sues Universal Orlando after son falls unconscious on Stardust Racers roller coaster

A lawsuit filed by a mother against Universal's resort and theme park in Orlando, Florida, after her son fell unconscious allegedly from riding the roller coaster at the park, has renewed safety concerns around the ride. Representational. (Unsplash)

Jennifer Lundy alleges in the civil complaint that her 9-year-old son "lost consciousness" allegedly "as a result of the forces generated" by the roller coaster, called Stardust Racers. The incident occurred to the child, identified only as 'L.L.' in the lawsuit, during a visit to the theme park on October 13, 2025.

Lundy names Universal City Development Partners and Mack Rides, the manufacturer of the roller coaster, as defendants. She is seeking compensation in excess of $50,000, exclusive of court and legal fees. The Stardust Racers is known for reaching speeds of up to 62 mph and heights of up to 133 feet, the park's website states.

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Jennifer Lundy alleges that the park authorities "should have known of the unsafe and unreasonably dangerous condition,” adding that L.L. had qualified the height criteria to ride the Stardust Racers.

What To Know About Jennifer Lundy's Allegations PEOPLE reported that Jennifer Lundy first filed the lawsuit on August 17 in Orlando. It was later moved to a federal court on September 18. Her lawsuit draws heavily from the September 17, 2025, death of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who lost consciousness on the Stardust Racers and later died from "blunt injuries."

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Lundy's lawsuit states that after her 9-year-old lost consciousness, his head was allegedly “thrown against the hard surface of the ride vehicle,” leading to “blunt injuries”. A photo from the on-ride camera capturing the incident was also attached to with the lawsuit, PEOPLE reported.

Universal, meanwhile, said in the response to the September 18 lawsuit that Lundy was “negligent in failing to use reasonable care for L.L.’s safety.” It stated: "Lundy knowingly and voluntarily assumed the risks associated with L.L. riding a thrill ride, including the potential for significant acceleration, deceleration, lateral forces, and head and body movement."

PEOPLE also cited an email from Lundy's lawyer, Nicholas Spetsas, which said that her case is "one of many lawsuits our firm has filed over Stardust Racers alone.” Referring to the death of Zavala, the law firm characterized the Stardust Racers as a ride "linked to a death and a growing list of serious injuries."