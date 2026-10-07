Weeks before midterms, Trump can't name voters' No. 1 issue

Trump returned to Washington, D.C. after an event in Maryland on Tuesday. Wearing a red "USA" hat, he spoke with reporters outside the White House when a reporter asked him what he saw as the top issue for American voters.

President Donald Trump was asked by reporters outside the White House on Tuesday what he believed was the No. 1 issue for American voters heading into the midterm elections .

How did Trump respond when asked about the top issue for voters in the midterms?

How did Trump respond when asked about the top issue for voters in the midterms?

Trump replied, "Well, I don’t know exactly."

He then pointed to what he described as improvements in the US economy.

"When you look at the American voters, we’re doing better. We’re taking in trillions of dollars of investment. We have more jobs. You know, more people are working in America today than at any time in history. The poverty rate is the best it’s ever been in terms of individual. That includes African American, Asian American, Hispanic American. Poverty rate is the single best poverty rate, meaning lowest poverty rate we’ve ever had. The individual rate on individual people are making more money than they’ve ever made. And if you take a look around, we have more jobs right now in the United States of America than at any time in the history of our country," he said.

Trump then turned and walked away from the reporters.