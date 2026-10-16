Japan mistakenly issues 9.9-magnitude quake alert after 6.9 tremor near Russia, retracts it within minutes
The false warning was issued on Friday afternoon (local time), and had forecast strong shaking across northern, eastern and central Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday mistakenly sent out a 9.9-magnitude earthquake alert, reportedly after a 6.9 tremor hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, later withdrawing the warning.
The false warning was issued on Friday afternoon (local time), and had forecast strong shaking across northern, eastern and central Japan, Japan Times reported. An early-warning display identified the location as the Kuril Islands region and showed an estimated magnitude of 9.9 at a depth of 140 kilometers (87 miles), BNO News reported.
'Alert retracted within two minutes'
The actual earthquake of 6.9 magnitude, centered off the Kamchatka Peninsula, had occurred at around 12:36 pm (local time). Following this, a warning was issued, setting off alarms on public speakers and mobile phones, according to the Japan Times.
The alert was mistakenly issued at approximately 12.36 pm in Japan and canceled at 12.48 pm, NHK reported. The false emergency warning had allegedly covered a large area from Hokkaido to the Tokai region. Retracting the alert within minutes, the JMA stated it had overestimated the magnitude of the quake.
The 6.9-magnitude quake did not produce any shaking in Japan and no tsunami warnings were issued after tremors. A magnitude 9.9 earthquake would be the largest ever recorded, exceeding the magnitude 9.5 quake that struck Chile in 1960, according to the USGS.
It would release approximately 32,000 times as much energy as the actual 6.9 magnitude quake which struck Kamchatka on Friday.
Quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula region on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 135 km (86.99 miles) and took place at about 3.35 am (UTC). The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had calculated the depth of the quake at 130 km.
The EMSC had earlier calculated the magnitude of the quake as 7, but later updated it to 6.9. The epicenter was 146 km between south and south-west (SSW) of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia and 80 km between north and norht-east(NNE) of Ozernovskiy in Russia, EMSC said. No tsunami alert was issued in the immediate aftermath of the quake, with the US National Tsunami Warning Center saying there was no danger following the tremors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More