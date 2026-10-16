The Hunter’s Moon arrives before Halloween 2026. Why October’s full Moon has a mysterious name

October’s Hunter’s Moon will light up the US sky just days before Halloween, bringing a seasonal mix of lunar folklore and astrological symbolism. The full Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:11 a.m. EDT on October 26, The Hunter’s Moon arrives before Halloween 2026. Read what the name means.

Western astrology adds another layer to this year’s Hunter’s Moon. The Moon will be in Taurus while the Sun moves through Scorpio, placing two signs associated with security, trust and personal values in focus. Astrologers says this pairing as a chance to reflect on what makes you feel secure and what you may need to change.

When is the Hunter’s Moon in October 2026? The Hunter’s Moon peaks just after midnight on Monday, October 26, in the Eastern time zone. For many US viewers, Sunday night, October 25, offers the best opportunity to watch it rise. The Moon will also appear nearly full on the nights before and after its peak.

You do not need a telescope to enjoy the view. Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon around sunset.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

Why the October full Moon is called the Hunter Moon? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name comes from seasonal hunting traditions. After the Harvest Moon, farmers and hunters prepared for winter. Bare fields made animals easier to spot, while the bright Moon offered extra light after sunset.

The name does not mean the Moon itself changes. Different cultures have used different names for October’s full Moon, reflecting local seasons, wildlife and traditions.

What does the Hunter’s Moon in Taurus mean in astrology? In Western astrology, the Moon reaches fullness in Taurus while the Sun is in Scorpio. Taurus is associated with comfort, money, stability and the physical world. Scorpio is linked with emotional depth, intimacy, shared resources and transformation.

You can use these themes as prompts for reflection. Ask yourself whether your spending habits support your goals, whether your relationships feel balanced or whether you hold on to something simply because it feels familiar.

Also Read Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27: The major astrology events to watch this season

How could the October full Moon affect your relationships and finances? Astrologers often read the Taurus and Scorpio pairing as a contrast between what you own and what you share. That makes the Hunter’s Moon a timely theme for thinking about personal finances, household expenses, trust and emotional security.

You might use the week around the full Moon to review your budget, discuss shared responsibilities or think about what helps you feel secure in a relationship. Avoid making major decisions solely because of an astrological event. Use the moment to reflect, gather information and consider your options.