Bandla Ganesh says he has complete faith in judiciary after Ongole court upholds his 1 year jail term, ₹95 lakh fine in cheque bounce case
An old cheque bounce case has come back to haunt producer-actor Bandla Ganesh. Unfortunately, this is not his first brush with the law.
Telugu producer and actor Bandla Ganesh has been sentenced to a one-year jail term and fined ₹95 lakh by an Ongole court in an old cheque bounce case. However, the actor-producer does not seem worried, stating that he has complete faith in the judiciary and the law. Unfortunately, this isn’t Ganesh’s first brush with the law.
Bandla Ganesh says he has faith in the judiciary
After receiving the sentencing on Wednesday, Ganesh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to address it. Writing that he has immense respect for the justice system, he added that he would approach the High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter if need be.
“I have immense respect for the Constitution of India, the judiciary, and the police system. In our democratic framework, every institution holds a distinct status and carries specific responsibilities,” wrote Ganesh, adding, “The Constitution provides us with the opportunity to seek justice—from the district courts to the High Courts, and ultimately, the Supreme Court. My firm belief is to move forward with complete faith in the judiciary and with due respect for the law.”
The cheque bounce case against Bandla Ganesh
According to a TNIE report, an Ongole court on Wednesday sentenced Ganesh to one year's imprisonment and imposed a ₹95 lakh fine in the cheque-bounce case. He was also directed to pay the complainant’s legal fees. Ganesh, Parameswara Art Productions, had reportedly borrowed ₹95 lakh from J Janaki Ramaiah from Maddiralapadu village in Prakasam district in 2018.
After Ramaiah’s death, the actor-producer issued a cheque to his father, Venkateswarlyu. When the cheque bounced, the father approached the court. According to a Hans India report, the II Additional District and Sessions cum Special Court for trial of offences against women dismissed the criminal appeal against Bandla on Wednesday and confirmed the lower court’s conviction.
Ganesh has now been given four weeks to surrender before the trial court. In 2024, the II Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class had already imposed this sentence and the fine on the actor-producer.
Bandla Ganesh’s previous cheque bounce cases
In 2017, the Erramanzil Special Court in Telangana had sentenced Ganesh to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of around ₹16 lakh. This came after scriptwriter Vakkantham Vamsi filed a cheque-bounce case against him in 2015. Vamsi wrote the script for the 2015 hit Temper, starring Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. He alleged that Ganesh had failed to pay his remuneration of ₹26 lakh via post-dated cheques, which weren’t honoured. Ganesh paid ₹17 lakh during court proceedings but didn’t meet the deadline to clear ₹9 lakh. However, the actor-producer was granted bail after submitting personal bonds.
In 2019, a Kadapa court in Andhra Pradesh issued a non-bailable warrant against Ganesh in a separate cheque-bounce case after he failed to repay ₹13 crore borrowed from Mahesh, a Kadapa native. The actor-producer did not respond to notices served to him, and he was arrested in Hyderabad. He was remanded to 10-day judicial custody, but he was granted bail after the two parties negotiated a settlement of ₹4 lakh as an initial payment.
Ganesh was recently in the news when he broke down at his daughter's grand, star-studded wedding in Hyderabad in August. He starred in Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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