Western astrology says the last Mercury retrograde arrives this month. What should you know?

The third and final Mercury retrograde of 2026 begins on October 24, just one day after Scorpio season starts. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this astrological period will continue until November 13, bringing attention to communication, travel plans and everyday decisions. In Western astrology, Mercury retrograde is often linked to delays, misunderstandings and a chance to review unfinished business. The last Mercury retrograde of 2026. (HT File)

If you have been planning a big conversation, organising a trip or making an important decision, astrologers suggest slowing down and checking the details. Here is what you should know about the last Mercury retrograde of the year.

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When is the final Mercury retrograde in October 2026? According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury retrograde begins on October 24 and ends on November 13, based on Eastern Time. This marks the third and final Mercury retrograde of 2026.

Mercury does not physically move backwards during this period. The planet only appears to reverse direction from Earth's perspective as both planets orbit the Sun.

How does Mercury retrograde in Scorpio affect communication? This retrograde begins in Scorpio, according to Western astrology. Scorpio season starts on October 23, creating an overlap between the Sun's move into Scorpio and Mercury's apparent backward motion.

Astrologers link Mercury with communication, thinking and travel, while Scorpio represents emotional depth, privacy and trust. You can use these themes as a reminder to think carefully before sending a message, revisit unresolved conversations and ask questions when something seems unclear.

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What should you avoid during Mercury retrograde 2026? The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends extra care with communication, travel and major decisions during Mercury retrograde. You do not need to put your life on hold, but a few practical habits can help you stay organised.

Double-check emails, messages and important documents before sending them.

Confirm flight details, appointments and travel bookings.

Back up important files and check your devices.

Read contracts carefully before signing.

Give yourself time to review major decisions instead of rushing. Mercury retrograde end date in 2026 The final Mercury retrograde of 2026 ends on November 13, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Some astrologers also recognise a post-retrograde shadow period, when Mercury appears to retrace part of its earlier path.

You can treat this as a reminder to review your plans, communicate clearly and make thoughtful choices.