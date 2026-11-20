Your mind can shape how you experience everyday life. A difficult conversation, an unexpected problem or a stressful day at work can leave you feeling angry, worried or frustrated. Sometimes, even when nothing goes wrong, your thoughts can make you feel unhappy.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has recently shared a thought about the connection between your mind and emotions. In a recent quote published on Isha Foundation's website on 19 November 2026, Sadhguru said, "Fear, anger, misery, frustration, and despair are all products of a mind that you have not taken charge of."

His message highlights the importance of understanding your mind instead of allowing every thought and emotion to control your day.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your spiritual journey begins with becoming a better human being

Sadhguru on the connection between your mind and emotions Your thoughts can influence how you react to people and situations. When you keep thinking about a past argument or worrying about something that might happen, you may find it difficult to enjoy the present moment.

Sadhguru's message encourages you to become more aware of your thoughts. Instead of reacting immediately, take a moment to understand what you feel and why you feel that way.

This awareness can help you respond to everyday situations with greater care and patience.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why finding joy within yourself can change the way you live your life

Simple ways to build mindfulness in everyday life You do not need to make major changes to become more aware of your thoughts. Small daily habits can help you slow down and pay attention to your inner state.

You can try these simple practices: