Turn boiled eggs into a party snack with chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s easy-to-make egg pakoda recipe
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a simple recipe for crispy, delicious egg pakodas using boiled eggs and gram flour batter.
Everyone has their personal favourites when it comes to preparing eggs - from boiled to fried and scrambled. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a new option on his blog, which transforms the humble boiled eggs into crispy pakodas.
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The recipe uses a simple gram flour batter and needs approximately 25 minutes of prep time and about another 15 minutes to cook. “Hard-boiled eggs halved, sprinkled with red chilli powder, dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried to a delightful crispiness. You cannot resist them,” is how he described the dish on his blog.
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the egg pakodas
- 4 eggs, hard-boiled, cooled and peeled
- Red chilli powder to sprinkle
- Oil for deep-frying
- ¾ cup gram flour batter
- 5-6 green chillies, slit without cutting through
- Red chilli garlic chutney
For the gram flour batter
- 3 cups gram flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups water
Method of preparation
For the gram flour batter
- In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix.
- Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter.
For the egg pakodas
- Halve the boiled eggs vertically and sprinkle red chilli powder on top.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Dip the halved eggs in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp.
- Take them out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper.
- Deep-fry the chillies in the same oil and drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange the egg pakodas on a serving plate, sprinkle red chilli garlic chutney on them and serve hot with fried green chillies.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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