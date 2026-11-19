Everyone has their personal favourites when it comes to preparing eggs - from boiled to fried and scrambled. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a new option on his blog, which transforms the humble boiled eggs into crispy pakodas.

Also Read | Food blogger shares one-pan spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles recipe loaded with 50g protein and 550 calories

The recipe uses a simple gram flour batter and needs approximately 25 minutes of prep time and about another 15 minutes to cook. “Hard-boiled eggs halved, sprinkled with red chilli powder, dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried to a delightful crispiness. You cannot resist them,” is how he described the dish on his blog.

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients For the egg pakodas 4 eggs, hard-boiled, cooled and peeled

Red chilli powder to sprinkle

Oil for deep-frying

¾ cup gram flour batter

5-6 green chillies, slit without cutting through

Red chilli garlic chutney For the gram flour batter 3 cups gram flour

½ cup rice flour

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups water Method of preparation For the gram flour batter In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix. Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter. For the egg pakodas Halve the boiled eggs vertically and sprinkle red chilli powder on top. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip the halved eggs in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Take them out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper. Deep-fry the chillies in the same oil and drain on absorbent paper. Arrange the egg pakodas on a serving plate, sprinkle red chilli garlic chutney on them and serve hot with fried green chillies. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.