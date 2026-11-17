Food blogger shares one-pan spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles recipe loaded with 50g protein and 550 calories
Vipul Tiwari makes stir-fried noodles and chicken healthy with an easy-to-make recipe that can be the perfect guilt-free indulgence.
Eating clean while eating tasty is not that difficult, provided you have the right recipes in your arsenal. Taking to Instagram on October 21, food blogger Vipul Tiwari, who goes by the social media handle vipuleatsclean, shared one such recipe: spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles.
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This one-pan recipe can be prepared in minutes with ingredients that are readily available in most kitchens. It has just 550 calories and comes with around 50 grams of protein, making it the perfect indulgent meal to have after a strenuous workout at the gym. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles
For the chicken marinade
- Chicken breast – 180 g, raw
- Soy sauce – 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Black pepper – ¼ tsp
- Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp
- Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp
- Cornflour – 1 tsp (3 g)
For the noodles
- Dry noodles – 60 g
- Oil – 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Garlic – 3 cloves, finely chopped
- Ginger – 1 tsp, finely chopped
- Green chilli – 1, chopped
- Onion – 40 g, sliced
- Capsicum – 60 g, sliced
- Soy sauce – 2 tsp (10 ml)
- Red chilli sauce – 1 tbsp (15 g)
- Vinegar – 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Black pepper – ¼ tsp
- Salt – as needed
- Spring onion – optional
Method of preparation
- Marinate the chicken: Mix with soy sauce, black pepper, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and cornflour. Let it marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Cook the noodles: Boil the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Sear the chicken: Heat the oil in your fry pan. Add the marinated chicken and cook over medium-high heat until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside.
- Cook the aromatics: In the same pan, add garlic, ginger and green chilli. Sauté briefly, then add onion, capsicum, and bell peppers. Stir-fry for two to three minutes.
- Make the sauce: Add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar and black pepper. Mix well.
- Toss everything together: Add the cooked noodles and chicken back to the pan. Toss over high heat for one to two minutes until everything is coated in the sauce. Garnish with spring onion and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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