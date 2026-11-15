Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares crispy chicken pakoda recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes
Boneless, crispy chicken pakodas paired with a warm beverage of choice is what indulgence looks like on a chilled evening; Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe.
On a chilly winter evening, a warm mug of our favourite beverage along with some crispy chicken pakodas is what most of us crave. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an easy recipe to prepare the latter at home in no time at all.
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“Boneless chicken strips marinated in a coarse coriander leaves chutney, coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried to a golden perfection,” is how he described the dish on his blog, adding, “You won't stop at eating a few. So make a lot of them.”
The recipe needs around 10 minutes of prep time and approximately just as long to cook. The detailed steps to make the chicken pakodas are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chicken pakoda
- 200 grams boneless chicken breast, cut into thick strips
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 3 green chillies
- ¼ cup curry leaves
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ lemon
- 2 tablespoons cornflour
- Oil for deep-frying
- ¾ cup gram flour batter
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Method of preparation
- Take coriander leaves in a grinder jar, add garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and grind to a coarse mixture.
- Heat sufficient oil in a saucepan or kadai.
- Take chicken strips in a bowl, add the ground mixture, squeeze lemon and mix well. Add cornflour and mix well.
- Dip each chicken strip in the gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange the pakodas on a serving plate, sprinkle red chilli powder over them and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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