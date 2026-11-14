Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter

Everyone has their favourite way of taking coffee, but if you are feeling both adventurous and indulgent this winter season, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla’s chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe is the one you should try at home.

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Taking to Instagram on October 21, the physician who specialises in general practice and emergency medicine shared the recipe for the drink, which is completely vegan.

“My spice obsession has officially made its way into my coffee,” Dr Aujla wrote in his caption. “I usually have my coffee black, but at this time of year I love a comforting drink. This chocolate and turmeric latte really hits the spot! It tastes like something from a fancy café, but with less sugar and a few beneficial plant compounds too.”

The physician went on to list the health benefits of the main compounds in the drink, which include: