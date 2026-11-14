Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter
Dr Rupy Aujla shares a vegan spiced latte recipe that is easy to make and is loaded with healthy ingredients.
Everyone has their favourite way of taking coffee, but if you are feeling both adventurous and indulgent this winter season, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla’s chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe is the one you should try at home.
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Taking to Instagram on October 21, the physician who specialises in general practice and emergency medicine shared the recipe for the drink, which is completely vegan.
“My spice obsession has officially made its way into my coffee,” Dr Aujla wrote in his caption. “I usually have my coffee black, but at this time of year I love a comforting drink. This chocolate and turmeric latte really hits the spot! It tastes like something from a fancy café, but with less sugar and a few beneficial plant compounds too.”
The physician went on to list the health benefits of the main compounds in the drink, which include:
- Dark chocolate and cacao: They contain flavanols, studied for their effects on blood flow and brain function. Dr Aujla noted that he uses chocolate with over 85% cacao.
- Turmeric: It gets its golden colour from curcuminoids with anti-inflammatory properties.
- Coffee: It adds polyphenols too, even when it is decaf, pointed out the physician.
“Before you spend money on a fancy latte, give this a go,” he insisted. The detailed recipe for one serving is presented as follows.
Ingredients for chocolate and turmeric spiced latte
- 1 square dark chocolate (more than 85 percent cacao)
- 1 shot espresso
- 240ml coconut milk
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cinnamon honey
- 1 tbsp cacao powder
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Method of preparation
- Brew a shot of decaf coffee over a square of dark chocolate and melt it down.
- In a small pan, gently warm the coconut milk and whisk in the turmeric and cacao until smooth and steaming.
- Stir in the cinnamon honey and froth with an electric whisk.
- Pour into a glass mug over the coffee.
- Top with grated dark chocolate. Enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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