Chef Kunal Kapur shows how to make cabbage fritters with tamarind and mint chutney to enjoy on winter evenings: See preparation
Kunal Kapur shares a simple recipe for turning cabbages into a delicious, shallow-fried evening snack, served with a homemade chutney.
Cabbages are an integral part of the winter diet, but they do not always have to be a part of proper meals. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur showed how to prepare an easy snack with the vegetable as the key ingredient. He also shared the recipe for a quick tamarind and mint chutney that goes along with it. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For cabbage fritters
- Cabbage, large – 1
- Onion, chopped – ½ cup
- Capsicum, chopped – ½ cup
- Carrot, grated – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Cumin powder – 1 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 1 tbsp
- Kasoori methi – a large pinch
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ajwain – ½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Besan – 1 cup
- Semolina – ¼ cup
- Baking soda – ½ tsp
- Water – ¼ cup/60 ml
- Oil – for frying
For chutney
- Tamarind water – ½ cup
- Coriander leaves - ½ bunch
- Mint leaves – 1 cup
- Ginger, sliced – ½ inch
- Garlic cloves – 6
- Green chilli – 2
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 2 tsp
- Roasted cumin – 2 tsp
- Onion, small – 1
Method of preparation
For cabbage fritters
- Shred the cabbage finely and squeeze out any excess water.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded cabbage, chopped onion, capsicum, grated carrot, and all the spices - salt, black salt, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, kasoori methi, chopped green chilli, ajwain, and fresh coriander.
- Add besan and semolina to the mixture. Add a pinch of baking soda. Mix thoroughly. The vegetables will release their moisture.
- Heat a tawa on medium flame. Spread a little oil on the surface. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a disc. Place it on the heated tawa.
- Cook until the bottom side turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until crisp and golden. Repeat the process for the remaining mixture, adding oil to the tawa as needed.
- Once both sides are cooked and the discs are crispy, remove from the tawa and place them on a plate. Serve with the chutney.
For the chutney
- In a blender, combine tamarind water, coriander leaves, mint leaves, sliced ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, salt, black salt, chaat masala, roasted cumin, and onion.
- Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. You can add a little water if needed. Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl. Enjoy.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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