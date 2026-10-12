Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious strawberry parfait recipe but makes it vrat-friendly using kuttu flour
Chef Kunal Kapur gives a classic dessert a desi twist with his strawberry kuttu parfait recipe that is perfect for the festive season.
The festive season is here, and so are the feasts. But people keeping vrat on Navratri often have to miss out on the treats. Taking to Instagram on October 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his special recipe for a dessert that those who are keeping vrat can indulge in as well: the strawberry kuttu parfait. The recipe is part of his Navratri special series on Instagram.
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The detailed steps to prepare the sweet dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for strawberry kuttu parfait
For kuttu crumble
- Kuttu atta - 1 cup
- Ghee - 2 tbsp
- Sugar, fine grain - 4 tbsp
- Sendha namak - a pinch
For curd
- Hung Curd - ½ cup
- Honey - 2 tbsp
For strawberry preserve
- Strawberry - 1 cup
- Sugar - 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
- The first step is to prepare the kuttu crumble. In a large plate, take a cup of kuttu atta, two tablespoons of desi ghee, four tablespoons of sugar, and a pinch of sendha namak. Rub the ingredients with both hands and give it a sandy, crumbly texture. The texture should be such that it binds when pressed together, and then crumbles when the pressure is removed.
- Spread parchment paper in an air-fryer, add the kuttu mixture and then air-fry at 180 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes.
- Next, in a blender jar, add a cup of fresh or frozen strawberries and a tablespoon of sugar. Give it a quick blitz, then pour it out into a cup. Keep aside for later.
- In a bowl, take half a cup of hung curd. Add two tablespoons of honey and whisk them well until silky and luscious.
- Take out the kuttu crumble from the air-fryer. Gently stir to cool down and keep aside for assembly.
- To assemble the strawberry kuttu crumble, take a parfait glass. Make the first layer in the glass with kuttu crumble. Then put a layer of the yoghurt and honey mixture, and finally cover it all up with a layer of the prepared strawberry sauce.
- Garnish with a mint sprig, and the strawberry kuttu parfait is ready to be served. Enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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