Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to prepare tiffin in a hurry with his instant corn dhokla recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar uses semolina to prepare his instant corn dhokla recipe, an easy-to-make dish that can be indulged in as a tiffin or snack.
While preparing tiffin for school or work, we are often in a hurry and look for recipes that require fewer ingredients and take even less time to prepare. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s instant corn dhokla recipe is just that.
Also Read | Looking for an indulgent but healthy veg meal? Fitness influencer shares soya and mushroom biryani recipe loaded with protein and fibre
The chef gives his own twist to the classic Gujarati dish by switching the base ingredient to semolina and introducing sweet corn kernels to the mix. The recipe requires a cooking time of approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For semolina mixture
- 2 green chillies (chopped)
- ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)
- Salt to taste
- 1 inch ginger (peeled and grated)
- Soaked semolina
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups sweet corn kernels
- Little water
- ½ tbsp oil
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp oil
For soaking semolina
- 2 cups semolina
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup curd (beaten)
For tadka
- 2 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp small mustard seeds
- ½ tbsp white sesame seeds
- 2 sprig curry leaves
- ¼ inch ginger (peeled and chopped)
- 1 cup sweet corn kernels
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1-2 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
For dhokla
- ½ tsp ghee for greasing
For garnish
- Prepared tadka
- Coriander sprig
- Lemon wedge
Method of preparation
For soaking semolina
- In a bowl, add semolina, water and curd. Give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and soak for at least 1-2 hours (overnight works best).
- Keep it aside for further use.
For tadka
- In a pan, add oil. Once the oil is hot, add small mustard seeds, white sesame seeds, curry leaves, ginger, sweet corn kernels, salt to taste, sugar and crushed black peppercorns. Toss on high flame.
- Add lemon juice. Give it a good mix.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For instant corn dhokla
- In a bowl, add green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, ginger, soaked semolina mixture, sweet corn kernels, a little water and oil. Give it a good mix.
- Add baking soda and oil. Mix it well.
- Pour the batter into the greased tray, place it in the steamer and steam for 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked.
- Demold the dhokla and cut it into the desired shape.
- Transfer it into the serving platter, garnish it with prepared tadka, coriander sprig and lemon wedge.
- Serve hot with the chutney of your choice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.