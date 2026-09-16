Chef Ranveer Brar shares tandoori corn chaat recipe for a spicy evening snack: See step-by-step preparation
The tandoori corn chaat by Chef Ranveer Brar is the perfect snack to indulge in when you want something that is zesty and delicious but still light on the gut.
In the mood for an evening snack that has the perfect amount of zing? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has you covered with his tandoori corn chaat recipe. It has a prep time of approximately 15 minutes and requires a cooking time of around half an hour, but can be prepared with simple everyday ingredients. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Also Read | Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe
Ingredients for tandoori corn chaat
- 1 inch ginger, chopped
- 3 fresh green chillies, chopped
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- Roasted corn kernel
- Roasted green chillies, chopped
- Roasted tomato, chopped
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- ½ tbsp prepared tandoori masala
- Salt to taste
- ½ medium lemon juice
- Few fresh mint leaves
For roasting
- 2 whole corn
- 2 fresh green chillies
- 1 medium tomato
For tandoori masala
- 4 tbsp black peppercorns
- 2 tbsp coriander seeds
- 3 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- 1 black cardamom
- 3 cloves
- 1-2 green cardamom
- 1½ tbsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp dried mango powder
For garnish
- 1 tbsp hung curd
- Mint sprig
- Pinch tandoori masala
Method of preparation
For tandoori masala
- Set a pan on the heat. Into the pan, add black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom, cloves, and green cardamom, and dry-roast the spices until fragrant.
- Remove the pan from the heat and let the spices cool down. Then, grind them into a fine powder.
- Now add degi red chilli powder, dried mango powder and mix everything properly. Set aside for further use.
For roasting
- Roast the corn, green chillies, and tomato on hot coal or on open flames or in the oven until charred properly.
- Remove and set aside to cool down.
For tandoori corn chaat
- In a bowl, add chopped ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, onion, roasted corn kernels, roasted green chillies, roasted tomato, mustard oil, tandoori masala, salt, lemon juice, mint leaves and mix everything together.
- Serve in a bowl and garnish with hung curd, mint sprig and a pinch of tandoori masala.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.