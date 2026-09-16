Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe
Sanjeev Kapoor's makhanwala paneer needs everyday ingredients and is easy to prepare – the perfect indulgent meal to prepare in a jiffy.
When it comes to everyday meals, we don’t always look for fancy dishes, but rather, comfort dishes done well. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares just the recipe: his makhanwala paneer, which takes the regular ingredient to the next level.
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The chef describes the dish in his blog as ‘a creamy, sweet-spicy, fragrant tomato gravy-based paneer preparation that goes well with roomali rotis/naan and parathas’. It takes approximately half an hour to make, and the quantities of ingredients listed below serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for makhanwala paneer
- 400 grams paneer (cottage cheese), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 500 grams tomato, quartered
- 7-8 garlic cloves
- 1½ inches ginger piece, roughly chopped
- 7 green cardamoms
- 1/2 mace blade
- 2 tablespoons red chilli powder
- 1/2 cup butter
- Salt to taste
- 1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 cup fresh cream
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
For garnish
- 2 teaspoons fresh cream
- Fresh coriander sprig
Method of preparation
- First, heat a deep non-stick pan. Add the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, green cardamoms, mace, a cup of water, red chilli powder and butter into the pan and let it boil for about 15 minutes.
- Now add the salt to the pan and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool down.
- Next, pour the contents of the pan into a blender, and then blend the gravy to a fine puree, strain it into another deep non-stick pan and cook for around five minutes.
- Add the cottage cheese cubes, kasoori methi powder and honey in the pan and cook for a further two to three minutes. Add the cream and garam masala powder and mix lightly.
- Transfer into a serving dish, garnish with a swirl of fresh cream and a coriander sprig and serve hot.
About chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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