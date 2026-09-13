Chef Kunal Kapur shares Ganesh Chaturthi special ukadiche modak recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Ganesh Chaturthi is less than a day away, and preparations for the puja and festivities have long begun. If you are still in the process of making sweets for the occasion, or searching for recipes to prepare tomorrow morning ahead of puja, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has one that cannot be missed: the ukadiche modak.

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Taking to Instagram on September 13, the chef shared the recipe to prepare the sweet dish.

“What’s Ganesh Chaturthi without a plate full of soft, delicious ukadiche modak? This festive season, Chef Kunal shows you step-by-step how to make traditional Ukadiche Modak at home, including his tips for making the perfectly soft, smooth and pliable modak dough. Because the secret to beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth modaks starts with getting the ukad just right! From preparing the soft dough to shaping the modaks, follow the recipe and make this Ganesh Chaturthi extra special with homemade modaks made with love,” reads the caption.

The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.