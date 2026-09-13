Chef Kunal Kapur shares Ganesh Chaturthi special ukadiche modak recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The ukadiche modak recipe by Kunal Kapur is easy to prepare, and a must-make dish on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi is less than a day away, and preparations for the puja and festivities have long begun. If you are still in the process of making sweets for the occasion, or searching for recipes to prepare tomorrow morning ahead of puja, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has one that cannot be missed: the ukadiche modak.
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Taking to Instagram on September 13, the chef shared the recipe to prepare the sweet dish.
“What’s Ganesh Chaturthi without a plate full of soft, delicious ukadiche modak? This festive season, Chef Kunal shows you step-by-step how to make traditional Ukadiche Modak at home, including his tips for making the perfectly soft, smooth and pliable modak dough. Because the secret to beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth modaks starts with getting the ukad just right! From preparing the soft dough to shaping the modaks, follow the recipe and make this Ganesh Chaturthi extra special with homemade modaks made with love,” reads the caption.
The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for ukadiche modak
For the dough:
- Milk – ½ cup
- Water – ½ cup
- Ghee – 1 tsp
- Salt – a pinch
- Rice flour – 1 cup
For the filling:
- Ghee – 1 tbsp
- Poppy seeds – 1½ tsp
- Fresh grated coconut – 1½ cups
- Crushed jaggery – ¾ cup
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Nutmeg powder – ¼ tsp
- Cashew, almond and pista, chopped – 2–3 tbsp
- Saffron strands – a few
- Ghee – as required
Method of preparation
- To prepare the dough, heat equal parts milk and water in a pan. Add a little bit of ghee and a sprinkle of salt to the pan. Give it a quick boil and turn off the heat. Now add rice flour to the pan, and mix well. Cover the pan with a lid and let the crumbly dough rest for five to seven minutes.
- To prepare the filling, heat ghee in a pan. Sprinkle some poppy seeds (optional) into it, toast them lightly and then add freshly grated coconut. Give a quick stir and then add powdered jaggery, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and chopped nuts, and mix well. As soon as the jaggery melts and mixes well with the grated coconut, the stuffing is ready.
- Turn off the gas and let it cool. Now, knead the dough well and cover it with a moist cloth. When the filling cools down, break off a piece of the dough and roll it into a smooth ball. Dust your fingers with rice flour, press into the ball to turn it into a bowl. Pinch around the sides of the bowl to create pleats, and then fill it up with the coconut-jaggery filling. Squeeze the top to seal it, and add a strand of kesar on top.
- Now steam the modaks for 10 to 12 minutes in a steamer, and it is ready to be served, with a bit of ghee on top.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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