Sadhguru on Navratri: Why he says the feminine needs to be consciously supported after the autumn equinox
In a recent article published by the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru explains why Navratri after the autumn equinox has a connection with the feminine.
Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, and celebrates the Divine Feminine in the yogic tradition. But Sadhguru gives the festival a deeper seasonal meaning. In a recent article published by the Isha Foundation, he explains why the period after the autumn equinox has a connection with the feminine.
His explanation does not refer to women alone. Instead, Sadhguru uses “masculine” and “feminine” to describe different qualities or polarities within existence.
Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge
What does the autumn equinox have to do with Navratri?
Sadhguru connects Navratri with the natural cycles of the Earth, Moon and Sun. He says the period after the autumnal equinox represents a time of the feminine.
In his explanation, the feminine represents one side of a larger balance. He compares this polarity with other natural opposites, such as day and night and darkness and light.
Also Read September 2026: Venus, Harvest Moon and Autumn Equinox light up the US night sky
Why does Sadhguru say the feminine needs support?
Sadhguru says the feminine needs conscious support because it can otherwise move into the background while the masculine asserts itself naturally.
For you, this idea does not have to mean gender roles. You can look at it as an invitation to notice which qualities you give space to in your own life. Do you focus only on action, achievement and control? Do you also make room for receptivity, creativity and a deeper sense of connection?
What does the feminine mean in Sadhguru's view?
Sadhguru makes an important distinction. He says masculine and feminine do not simply mean male and female.
Instead, he describes them as basic qualities or polarities that exist in life. In this view, both qualities can exist within an individual, regardless of gender. That makes his Navratri message relevant beyond traditional ideas about men and women.
Also Read Why is Navratri celebrated for 9 days? Sadhguru explains the spiritual meaning behind each phase
How can you reflect on this during Navratri?
You can use the nine nights to examine how you approach your daily life.
Give yourself time to listen instead of always reacting. Make space for creativity instead of focusing only on productivity. Spend time with people who help you feel connected. You can also explore a spiritual practice that helps you become more aware of your inner state.
Sadhguru's broader message asks you to bring the feminine into your mind, heart and action rather than treating it as something separate from everyday life.
Why does this idea matter during Navratri?
For Sadhguru, Navratri offers more than nine days of worship. It gives you an opportunity to consciously engage with the feminine dimension of life.
As the festival approaches, you can use the season to ask yourself a simple question: Am I making enough space for qualities that allow life to flourish, or am I only pushing myself toward achievement?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More