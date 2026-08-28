Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make restaurant-style lasooni paneer at home: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar's lasooni paneer recipe is loaded with garlic and can be prepared in less than half an hour; the perfect quick, savoury indulgence.
If you are craving for some restaurant -style paneer but cannot order in at the moment, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has you covered. The chef uploaded his green lasooni paneer recipe on YouTube on August 28, which can be prepared at home in approximately 25 minutes. The steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For green paste
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)
- 10-12 garlic cloves
- 1 green chilli (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 1 inch ginger (peeled and sliced)
- Salt to taste
- 2 heaped tbsp curd (beaten)
For lasooni paneer
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 7-8 garlic cloves (sliced)
- 1 large onion (finely chopped)
- 1 heaped tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- Salt to taste
- ½ tbsp coriander seeds (crushed)
- 2 green chillies (less spicy and chopped)
- Prepared green paste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)
- A pinch of sugar
- 1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1-2 tbsp butter
For frying chillies
- 1-2 tbsp oil
- 2 dry Kashmiri red chillies
For garnish
- Dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)
- Fried chillies
- Coriander sprig
- Lemon wedge
Method of preparation
For green paste
- In a bowl, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, garlic cloves, green chilli, ginger, salt to taste and curd.
- Transfer the mixture into a mixer grinder jar and grind into a smooth paste.
For lasooni paneer
- In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, bay leaf and let it splutter well.
- Add garlic cloves and onion, and sauté for two to four minutes until translucent.
- Add tender coriander stems, salt to taste, coriander seeds, and green chillies, and sauté for a while.
- Add prepared green paste and cook for seven to eight minutes until the oil separates from the gravy.
- Add butter, paneer and let it cook for a while or until it's cooked.
- Finish it with a pinch of sugar, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, and butter and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl and garnish it with crushed dry fenugreek leaves, fried chillies, coriander sprig and lemon wedge.
- Serve hot with roti.
For frying chillies
- In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies and fry them until they have a crispy texture.
- Transfer it to the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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